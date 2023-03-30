...MAJOR STORM SYSTEM TO BRING WIDESPREAD WINTRY PRECIPITATION TO
THE AREA TONIGHT THROUGH EARLY SATURDAY...
.A strong low pressure system will track from northwest Kansas this
evening, to near Omaha, Nebraska early Friday morning, then to
central Lake Michigan by early Saturday morning. The storm will
bring a wide array of weather to the area, including a couple rounds
of significant wintry precipitation.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 AM CDT FRIDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, snow changing to freezing
rain. Snow accumulations of two to five inches and ice
accumulations of a couple tenths of an inch. For the Winter Storm
Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 9 and
14 inches, with winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Oneida, Vilas, Florence, and Forest Counties.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 7 PM this evening to 10
AM CDT Friday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday evening
through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to icing
of trees and power lines. Travel could become very difficult.
Hazardous travel conditions are expected for the Friday morning
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If traveling, consider taking a winter storm kit along with you,
including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight,
shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid
kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you
become stranded. Be sure your vehicle has sufficient fuel before
crossing open areas.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
