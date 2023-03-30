Powerball
Credit Multi-State Lottery Association

(WJFW) - The Wisconsin Lottery announced that a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at the Kwik Trip in Nekoosa Wednesday night.

The winning ticket matched four of the five numbers (4-9-24-46-66) and the red Powerball number 7.

According to the Wisconsin Lottery, two $50,000 Powerball winning tickets were purchased in Oconto Falls and Twin Lakes on Mar. 22. There was also a $150,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold at the Kwik Trip in Sparta on Mar. 4.

Winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. Information on how to claim a prize is available online at wilottery.com. Winning lottery tickets need to be signed. Lottery tickets are bearer instruments; whoever signs the back of the ticket is considered the rightful owner.

Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets for more than $599 will receive a two-percent Retailer Performance Winning Ticket incentive, up to $100,000.

