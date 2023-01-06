RHINELANDER (WFJW) - Cash bond has been set at $5,000 for the Laona man accused of child sex crimes.
Paul Johnson, 58, is charged with attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child, use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and child enticement-sexual contact.
According to Captain Tyler Young of the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) was involved in the investigation into Johnson.
According to the criminal complaint, Johnson was allegedly attempting to have sexual contact with a 15-year-old.
While in court on Friday, Judge Michael Bloom ordered that Johnson not use any device that has the ability to connect to the internet.
Johnson will be back in court on Jan. 9 at 9 a.m. for his adjourned initial appearance.
Submit story ideas to kcraft@wjfw.com