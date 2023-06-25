ARBOR VITAE, Wisc. (WJFW)- Sunday morning, the third annual Jacob A. Scheible Memorial Golf Outing was held at Trout Lake Golf Club. The Jacob A. Scheible Golf Scholarship was created in 2021 after the passing of Jacob. The intent behind the scholarship is to give back to a supportive community and help the young generation. Although the weather pushed the start time back and interfered with play, there was still a great turn out from the community.
Jacob taught the Junior Golf Program at Trout Lake Golf Club, so his family wanted to keep his legacy going by continuing his classes.
"The Junior Golf Program here at trout, we went from one class the last two years, and we’ve doubled it because it is so popular now that we needed to have two sessions", said Steve Scheible.
They held various raffles, to give back to the sponsors and community supporters. The raffle gifts consisted of a signed Packers football, a stay at the Four Seasons Hotel, and cash.
“The whole intent is to raise money from all the local businesses, friends and family who participate with us", said Steve Scheible. "The money is turned around and we give all of it away.”
The recipients for the Jacob A. Scheible Golf Scholarship are Logan Kromsvogel from Northland Pines, Chandler Savel and Brody Vizanko from Lakeland Union and Isabelle Campbell from Eau Claire Memorial.
In such a time of sorrow, the Scheible family was able to create something special for graduate students and the community.
”From the bottom of our hearts, we tried to make something good out of something tough" said Steve Scheible.