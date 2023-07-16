3rd Annual Burger Bash held in Eagle River

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - For the third year, Eagle River closed off the downtown area to throw their annual Burger Fest Block Party. Featuring things like music, arts and crafts, and of course burgers, the event provides fun things to do with the goal of bringing people together to help support the community.
“All the proceeds not only support the chamber and all that we do and all of the events that we put on throughout the year," said Emerson. "The VFW is also here earning lots of funds to take care of all they’re part of as well.”
While the event is a great way to raise funds for local organizations, Burger Fest helps bring families together.
“Well it brings everybody out together," said Emerson. "It’s a family oriented event so I think that’s really unique in that we have a lot of families here having that backyard fun.”
Burger Fest also plays a large part in helping support local businesses. The Eagle River Chamber hopes to continue the event for the foreseeable future.