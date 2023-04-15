TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW) - The 38th Annual WJJQ Home Sport and Travel Show kicked off today in Tomahawk. Each spring business and professionals from all over the area get together to offer information, ideas, and products to the community. The show attracts families from up to 90 miles away from Tomahawk. Gregg Albert the owner of WJJQ says the show's tradition is what brings people year after year. "We have a lot of great business some that has been with us 25, 30 years, they have done business with a couple of generations with Tomahawk Residence," said Gregg Albert. "So, its just a tradition the second week of April always to be here," he added.
The event featured over 70 booths from arts and crafts, Health Expo and of course food, opening up many opportunities for everyone. "I thought the crowds might be a lot slower, but the crowd has been very busy," said Gregg Albert. The exhibitors are very, very pleased with the number of people that been through the event, the opportunity to visit with today and I think they’re doing some business as well is what we like to see," said Gregg.
Tomahawk's High School doors will be open to the public tomorrow from 10AM to 3PM admission is free.
