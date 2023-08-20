EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - Fishing has always been a popular pastime for people in the Northwoods. So it just made sense for the Musky Clubs Alliance of Wisconsin to host their own fishing competition. Going on 37 years strong, the competition looks to provide an outlet for all generations of fishermen.
“It’s strictly a catch and release tournament," said Slagoski. "It’s important to release them because we have young guys growing up and coming through and we want fish out there for them to enjoy this sport.”
Even though there are plenty of tenured fishermen in the field, people of all experience levels come to take part in this event. And though this is a competition, Larry Slagoski says the friendships that people make from the event will last a lifetime.
“We have people come back year after year after year," said Slagoski. "We’ve got people that fished the first time and have fished one in 37 years of fishing.”
Every year, the open features several different activities like food and drinks, raffles, and bait and tackle shopping. Slagoski says seeing people's excitement at the event makes it all worth it.
“You know I really get a kick out of when you call somebody’s name and they won the boat and they just have that blank look on their face, they don’t know if they should scream, holler, or pass out."