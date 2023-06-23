30th Annual Brush Run Races highlight community partnerships

CRANDON Wis (WJFW) – The Crandon International Raceway and Forest County Potawatomi Community are celebrating 30 years of partnership. This weekend is the 30th Annual Brush Run races, held every June. Marty Fiolka works for the Raceway and says, “From the very start, this racetrack and these races and racing at Crandon has been about community.” Fiolka continues, “the brush run weekend is our smaller weekend of the year, but even though it’s the second largest race that’s in the champ off-road series, so last year we had a record crowd of around 18 thousand, we’re hoping for about 20 thousand but a lot of that is very weather dependent, we’ll see how the weather plays out over the weekend, but it looks like it’s going to be a strong turnout again this year.”
Behind the scenes, an army of volunteers helps serve food, pick up garbage, and maintain the track. Keegan Kincaid is a driver in the Pro-2 class and loves coming to his home track. Kincaid, “I was born and raised in Crandon Wisconsin, I went to school at Crandon High School, all my friends are here, I know Cliff and the Flannerys and the Forest County Potawatomi, you know, everybody’s dedicated their lives to this track around here.”
Volunteers really make the weekend possible, and with the vast majority of them from Forest County, the Raceway thanks them in a variety of ways. Volunteers get a weekend pass for the races, as well as meal tickets. The track also throws an appreciation dinner in February to extend an even greater thanks to volunteers.
The events kicked off Friday morning with a driver’s meeting and vehicle inspections. Drivers then got the chance to practice their lines on the track before qualifying began Friday afternoon. Racing begins at 9:45 Saturday morning and 8:45 Sunday morning. The weekend wraps up with the biggest race of the weekend with the Forest County Potawatomi Community Cup, with a total purse of $30,000.