RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- A new project is underway at the Rhinelander Oneida County Airport. The airport is replacing 12 inches of concrete under the boarding bridge that dates back to 1977 as well as the boarding bridge itself that is 20 years old.
“It’s just past its useful life for the jet way and then likewise for the concrete,” said Matthew Leitner the Airport Director at Rhinelander Oneida County Airport.
“So the new jet way is gonna have an elevator for baggage, it’s gonna have a much better air conditioning unit, the aircraft will be able to plug into it, it will have a ground power unit cord that goes to the airplane. So it’ll be a lot nicer then what we are replacing,” said Leitner.
The project costs around $3 million and is being paid for by the F.A.A. and the State, and comes after much preservation of the older boarding bridge.
“We were getting to the point with maintenance on the old one where you know small things were breaking almost continuously and we’d have to keep repairing it,” said Leitner.
The additions will help to create a smoother boarding process and will give a present day feel for passengers.
“This will make our airport a lot more modern so we’ll be able to retain that kind of ambiance that we’re known for while having modern amenities like larger airports,” said Leitner.
The construction began Monday August 21 and is expected to be finished by October.