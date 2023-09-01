LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis (WJFW) – The 29th annual Northwoods Open is taking place this weekend at the Sandy Point Resort in Lac Du Flambeau. Michele and Michael Cozzens had the idea to open the first disc golf resort in the county and Sandy Point resort was born. A year later they held their first Northwoods Open. Michele Cozzens said, COZZENS: “I think we had maybe 31 participants and now in our 29th year of having this event. We’re up to 245 participants and it sells out in a minute flat.” Registration for the event is online and the as Michele says, it sells out quickly.
The two-day event starts at 7am Saturday September 2nd and lasts through Sunday afternoon. Michael Wright has gained notoriety in the Midwest and was recently recognized by the Disc Golf Hall of Fame for playing 18 holes of Disc Golf each day for over 10 years.
Wright says he’s been coming to the Northwoods Open for more than a decade. “It’s just an awesome place, it’s a really fun challenging course that’s not too difficult to walk and just it’s on a beautiful property so, that’s why we love coming here,” said Wright.