WAUSAU (WJFW) - The 2023 USA Curling Club National Championships will be coming to Wausau in March.
The Championships will run from Mar. 15-19. 12 of of the top club teams of each gender will compete for the national title.
The Wausau Curling Club has hosted national-level events in the past. The 2021 Men's and Women's National Championship and the 2021 Mixed Doubles National Championship.
Teams that qualify for the Club Nationals through a regional format. Wausau will receive an entry in the Men's and Women's fields as the host club. During the 2022 Club National Championships, Team Hampton of the Madison Curling Club in Madison and Team Siggins of the Coyotes Curling Club in Tempe, AZ, won the Women's and Men's national titles.
