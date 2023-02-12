EAGLE RIVER, Wisc. (WJFW)- The 2023 Pond Hockey National Championships took place this year February 10-12th at the Derby Complex instead of on Dollar Lake. The weather conditions didn't permit USA Hockey to have it on Dollar Lake. This didn't cause any hiccups that the team wasn't already prepared for. Many fans came out to the festivities with over 220 teams registered. The community looks forward to having this winter extravaganza every year to bring the locals together with the nationwide hockey lovers.
"It's absolutely huge when we're looking at the type of weather that we have," said USA Hockey Referee. "We rely on the snowmobilers to come but pond hockey, you're bringing people from all over the country."
Although this is friendly competition the prizes include a trophy, a beanie, and a commemorative jersey but most importantly, a case of beer.
"What’s been cool for us is even with the addition with them from all over the country," said Katie Holmgren. "Lots of people run them , this ones still running strong, our volunteer base in eagle river, the snow eagles club, the fire department, everybody just wants to make it happen."
Final Results Below:
Beginner:
Milwaukee Tools
Beaver Trappers
Intermediate 21+ :
Mucky Deep
Scranton Stranglers
Intermediate 30+:
Wig Splitters
Jokerit
Intermediate 40+:
Milwaukee Ponds
Pink Socks
Intermediate 50+:
Weakened Warriors
Flacons
Bronze 21+:
Morning Sherwood's
CLO
Bronze 30+:
Lake Otters
Butchers Union
Silver 21+:
The Red Liners
Williams Construction
Silver 30+:
Roman Coin
Press Box Ice
Silver 40+:
Beached Whalers
Silver Eagle Bar and Grill
Gold:
Huskies
Steny's Bar-Milwaukee
Tin Can:
Faded Sharks
Milwaukee Tool
60+:
Red Wing
Slap Shot Distillery
Women's Beginner:
H-Town Girls
Braywood Babes
Women's Intermediate:
Star Pucks
Indy Speed
Women's Bronze:
Blueline Boozers
Money Shots
Women's Silver:
Duluth Reign
PLBs
Women's 40+:
Northwoods NHL-ers
UP Yours Too
Women's Gold:
Ponies on Zambonies
The Eh Team
Women's 30+:
Circle City Slits
Old Dawgs