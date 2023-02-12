Pond Hockey

EAGLE RIVER, Wisc. (WJFW)- The 2023 Pond Hockey National Championships took place this year February 10-12th at the Derby Complex instead of on Dollar Lake. The weather conditions didn't permit USA Hockey to have it on Dollar Lake. This didn't cause any hiccups that the team wasn't already prepared for. Many fans came out to the festivities with over 220 teams registered. The community looks forward to having this winter extravaganza every year to bring the locals together with the nationwide hockey lovers. 

"It's absolutely huge when we're looking at the type of weather that we have," said USA Hockey Referee. "We rely on the snowmobilers to come but pond hockey, you're bringing people from all over the country."

Although this is friendly competition the prizes include a trophy, a beanie, and a commemorative jersey but most importantly, a case of beer. 

"What’s been cool for us is even with the addition with them from all over the country," said Katie Holmgren. "Lots of people run them , this ones still running strong, our volunteer base in eagle river, the snow eagles club, the fire department, everybody just wants to make it happen."

Final Results Below: 

Beginner: 

Milwaukee Tools

Beaver Trappers 

Intermediate 21+ :

Mucky Deep 

Scranton Stranglers 

Intermediate 30+:

Wig Splitters 

Jokerit

Intermediate 40+: 

Milwaukee Ponds

Pink Socks

Intermediate 50+:

Weakened Warriors 

Flacons 

Bronze 21+:

Morning Sherwood's

CLO 

Bronze 30+:

Lake Otters

Butchers Union 

Silver 21+:

The Red Liners 

Williams Construction

Silver 30+: 

Roman Coin 

Press Box Ice

Silver 40+:

Beached Whalers 

Silver Eagle Bar and Grill

Gold: 

Huskies 

Steny's Bar-Milwaukee 

Tin Can:

Faded Sharks 

Milwaukee Tool

60+:

Red Wing

Slap Shot Distillery

Women's Beginner: 

H-Town Girls 

Braywood Babes

Women's Intermediate: 

Star Pucks

Indy Speed

Women's Bronze: 

Blueline Boozers

Money Shots

Women's Silver:

Duluth Reign 

PLBs

Women's 40+:

Northwoods NHL-ers

UP Yours Too

Women's Gold: 

Ponies on Zambonies 

The Eh Team

Women's 30+: 

Circle City Slits

Old Dawgs 