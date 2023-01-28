MERCER, Wisc. (WJFW)- MECCA Trails was back in action for its second annual Winterfest. The event included multiple skiing races that were offered. Winterfest included multiple skiing events such as the MECCA 30K, Flowage 15K, Claire d'Loon 5K, and Candlelight Ski-Shoe-Hike.
The MECCA 30K is designed to challenge skiers. The race is a two lap course, starting and finishing at the MECCA Chalet. This course is rated moderate to advanced due to the numerous hills.
Flowage 15K showcases most of the MECCA Trail system. This course goes through upland hardwoods and pines, and also crosses the Little Turtle River Flowage and Waterfowl Wildlife Area to the west side of the trail system at Voss Lake. This particular course is also rated moderate to advanced due to numerous hills.
The most popular course is designed for kids and family to enjoy called the Claire d'Loon 5K. This course travels through woods and field near the chalet. It's rated easy to moderate with few hills.
Finally, this year the Winterfest included a candlelight ski-shoe-hike for community celebration that's one-mile long.
Although it was not an official competition, the top place finishers are listed below:
Claire d'Loon 5K:
1. James Cowart
2. Will Lehrkamp
3. Owen Miljevich
Flowage 15K Skate:
1. Jody Arlen
2. Pat Paulik
3. Pete Anderson
Flowage 15K Classic
1. Scott Everson
2. Kyle Orlando
3. Joanne FitzPatrick
MECCA 30K Classic
1. Michael Mcpherson
2. George Kraft
3. Eli Selinger
For more information on the event and how to donate, visit Skisignup.com/race/info/WI/Mercer/TurtleRiverPursuit. All of the proceeds go back into the community and MECCA events.