Hodag Challenge 2023

RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)-  The Hodag Challenge wrapped up on Sunday, with hundreds of skiers from all over Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota competed in some cross country skiing action. The races took place at the Cedrig A. Vig Outdoor Classroom in Rhinelander.

The competitions were divided into six different races: Varsity Boys, Varsity Girls, JV Boys, JV Girls, Middle School Boys and Middle School Girls. The course was five kilometers long and featured challenging terrain and elevation changes. Each racer started their time at 15 second intervals, and were kept track of time using ankle monitors.

Here are some of the top finishers for the Varsity Boys-Freestyle Pursuit Race:

1. Ben Dohlby-Peak Nordic (0.28:14)

2. Casey Van Hefty-Lakeland (0.29:34)

3. Joseph Stumpf-ANST (0.29:37)

4. Charlie Vater-IWSC (0.30:35)

5. Kristian Hudacek-Chippewa Valley Nordic (0.30:35)

6. Dietrich Mattison-Blackhawk (0.30:43)

7. Noah Jahnke-ANST (0.30:51)

8. Owen Wick-ANST (0.31:27)

9. Bode Erickson-IWSC (0.31:29)

10. Jack Dahlby-Chippewa Valley Nordic (0.31:29)

Here are some of the top finishers for the Varsity Girls-Freestyle Pursuit Race:

1. Fran Peterson-Chippewa Valley Nordic (0.34:04)

2. Lauren Carlton-ANST (0.35:33)

3. Anna Straka-Peak Nordic (0.35:34)

4. Greta Dickman-IWSC (0.35:37)

5. Josephine Kwasny-IWSC (0.35:52)

6. Eleanor Bennett-Wausau Nordic United (0.36:10)

7. Krin Blegen-Peak Nordic (0.36:27)

8. Madyson Rosenberger-Chippewa Valley Nordic (0.36:27)

9. Lilly Franzen-ANST (0.36:28)

10. Sophie Stephenson-Blackhawk (0.36:47)

Here are the Varsity Boys overall team results:

1. ANST

2. IWSC

3. Peak Nordic

4. Chippewa Valley Nordic

5. Blackhawk

6. Copper Country Ski Tigers

7. Bay Nordic

8. Wausau Nordic United

9. Hayward

10. Superiorland Ski Club

11. Spooner

12. Madnorski

13. NKMN Storm

14. Rhinelander

15. Ice Age Nordic

Here are the Varsity Girls overall team results:

1. Peak Nordic

2. ANST

3. Wausau United Nordic

4. Lakeland

5. Chippewa Valley Nordic

6. IWSC

7. Superiorland Ski Club

8. Copper Country Ski Tigers

9. Blackhawk

10. Ice Age Nordic

11. Bay Nordic

12. Rhinelander

13. Hayward

