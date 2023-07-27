2023 health assessment seeking community input

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - The Oneida County Health Department has been gathering data on community health since fall 2022. Now, they're looking for more input from residents.
"We are asking all community members who are very interested in these aspects to come in and help us figure out what strategies they want to see," said Cami Buchmann, a community health specialist for Oneida County.
Buchmann said there have been two "Community Conversations" so far, with low participation. She said she hopes more people come to the third meeting.
"The more voices, obviously the better response, and the more impact we're going to make in our county," said Buchmann.
The next meeting will be August 2nd from 1:30-4:30 pm at the Nicolet College Northwoods Center. More information can be found on the Oneida County Health Department website.