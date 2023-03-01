Weather Alert

...ANOTHER ROUND OF LIGHT SNOW EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON AND THIS EVENING... .A strong upper level disturbance will move across the area this afternoon and evening, resulting in a few inches of snowfall. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Snow. A total accumulation of 2 to 4 inches expected. The snow may be mixed with or taper to light freezing drizzle at times. * WHERE...Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Florence, and Forest Counties. * WHEN...Until Midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the afternoon commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&