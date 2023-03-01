WAUSAU (WJFW) - The Greater Wausau Youth Hiring and Career Fest will be held at Wausau West High School on Thursday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The event will be put together by the Boys and Girls Club of the Wausau Area, D.C. Everest School District, the Wausau School District and the United Way of Marathon County.
There will be more than 100 businesses, colleges and community organizations are set to participate. There will be more than 2,000 students participating in the event. Businesses, colleges and organizations will have the chance to network with high school students to offer information about hiring and career options. Businesses that offer youth apprenticeships, summer employment or part-time employment for teens will be able to network with youth seeking employment.
This is the Greater Wausau Youth Hiring and Career Fest's 7th year.
For more additional information regarding the event, contact Carol Pond, Grants & Outcomes Director - Boys & Girls Club of the Wausau Area, carolp@bgclub.com or (715) 218-6368
