RHINELANDER (WJFW) - Rhinelander Partners in Education (PIE) has launched the 2023 Golden Apple Award program.
The award recognizes innovation and professionalism in local educators.
Nominations are found on their website www.rhinelanderpie.com. The nomination period is currently open, and submissions need to be completed by Feb. 28.
Rhinelander PIE says that nominations should be for educators in the Rhinelander Area, including, but not limited to the School District of Rhinelander, Nativity, Zio, Armis Dei, early childhood centers, etc. A committee of community leaders and retired educators will review all nominations and final selections for the Golden Apple will be recognized at an appreciation event in May.
“The work our educators do in our community is critically important. Seeing our teachers work, providing the best possible opportunity for all our children, does not go unnoticed. The hard work, dedication and innovation exhibited needs to be recognized,” shares Amy Vanney, Rhinelander PIE Board President. “We would like our community to take a few moments to nominate an educator that has gone above and beyond, impacting the lives of our children.”
Submit story ideas to kcraft@wjfw.com