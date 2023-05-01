(WJFW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) wants to remind anglers that the 2023-2024 general inland fishing season opener will start on Sat., May 6.
The DNR says that anglers throughout the state will experience strong populations of their favorite fishes.
Anyone that is 16-years-old or older is required to purchase a fishing license. Anglers can buy a license through Go Wild, the DNR's license portal, or from a license agent.
The hook and line fishing and trout regulations are available online and in print in English, Spanish, Hmong, and large print versions.
As anglers head out to their favorite fishing locations, the DNR would like to remind them to:
- Follow all regulations and license requirements.
- Minimize the spread of aquatic invasive species by removing plants and animals from your boat before and after launching, draining all water from compartments and never moving live fish away from any waterbody.
- Practice responsible catch and release if you are letting your catch go.
- Follow safe boating procedures and always wear a life jacket.
To find new places to fish and other fishing information, download the 2023 Wisconsin Fishing Report or contact your local fisheries biologist for more information.
