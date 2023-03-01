Weather Alert

...SLIPPERY TRAVEL FOR THE EVENING COMMUTE... Snow, mixed with freezing drizzle at times will continue early this evening. The combination of the snow and freezing drizzle will lead to slippery roads for the evening commute. Additional snow accumulation up to 2 inches is possible. Anyone commuting across north-central and far northeast Wisconsin this evening should be on the lookout for rapidly changing travel conditions. Plan on needing some extra time to reach your destination.

...LIGHT SNOW WILL CONTINUE THROUGH THE EVENING ACROSS NORTH-CENTRAL WISCONSIN... .A strong upper level disturbance will move across the area this evening, resulting in a few inches of snowfall. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Florence, and Forest Counties. * WHEN...Until Midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&