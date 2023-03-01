TOWN OF WORCESTER - Price County Sheriffs are investigating an incident involving counterfeit money.
Two suspects have been taken into custody in connection and a search warrant was conducted in the Township of Worcester. The suspects are being investigated in Price County as well as throughout the state of Wisconsin regarding passing counterfeit US currency.
The suspects have been known to pass $20 and $50 bills. The serial number on the counterfeit US $20 bill is JE 28112820 G. The serial number on the counterfeit US $50 bill is JJ 28129343 A.
Officers are reminding the public to check their bills for watermarks and to report any counterfeit money to their local law enforcement.