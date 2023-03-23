TOMAHAWK - The Tomahawk Police department has concluded an investigation into Drug Distribution at a home within the city.
The department executed a search warrant at a residence located in the 200 block of Hillcrest Dr. As a result, two adults were taken into custody: 41 year old David W. Fish and 34 year old Crystal L. Dean. They were transported to the Lincoln County Jail on felony charges of Maintaining a Drug Dwelling, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Manufacturing and/or Delivery of THC.
A misdemeanor charge of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia was also placed on both parties. Fish was also wanted on a probation warrant.
Multiple other items of evidential value were removed from the home and there is a possibility that more charges will be filed.