18th Annual Three Lakes Car & Truck Show

THREE LAKES, Wis. (WJFW) - This weekend the Eagle River Masonic Lodge held their 18th annual Car show in three lakes. People from all across Wisconsin came together at the Petroleum Museum grounds to celebrate their love for vehicles.
“It’s just a fun event," said Krivichi. "It is not a fine point judging type of event, it's just for fun and just for people to come and get their classic cars out and show them off.”
Since its inception back in 2005, the Three Lakes car, truck, boat and motorcycle show has been a highlight to the area for all gearheads. The show has a wide range of cars on display. Ken Krivichi says the event helps bring back some nostalgia from his childhood.
“I like the cars from when I was growing up when I was a kid," said Krivichi. "I like going around and seeing them because I remember seeing them as a kid."
Ed Jacobsen is owner of the Petroleum Museum and one of the founders of the car show. He says the show’s growth has been incredible.
“The Petroleum museum is a natural blend with the antique cars so it just kind of became a natural thing," said Jacobsen. "The first year we had 46 cars and now we are usually up to usually between 150 and 160. It just blossomed and now we have cars from 1910 all the way to 2024.
Jacobsen says that the show is a great way for people to enjoy the area.
“I think the people that come here should experience the Three Lakes adventure," said Jacobsen. "It’s a nice little town on a chain of lakes and it does a lot for tourism I mean I would say 60 percent of the people here are tourists. It’s just a great event to say goodbye to the end of summer.”