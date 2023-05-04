STEVENS POINT, Wis (WJFW) – An 18-year-old is making history as the youngest female to graduate from the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point. Madison Ackley will graduate with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. In addition to being the youngest female graduate, she is also the youngest Native American person (Ackley is a member of the Sokaogon Chippewa Community) and the second youngest graduate in UWSP’s history.
Ackley began her college career the same time as her high school career. Ackley said she started taking dual credit courses at Crandon High School in partnership with Nicolet College in Rhinelander. Ackely says, “I took lots of dual enrollment classes throughout high school and I was very intentional about the classes that I took, I made sure that they counted for several requirements and not a single class was wasted in my transcripts.”
Ackley says her family has been a huge support for her, her mother helped her plan out her academic career. By the time she graduated from Crandon High School, she had 35 college credits and was transferring into UWSP as a Junior at only 17-years-old. Since then, she’s maintained a grade point average over 3.6 even while taking 18 to 21 credits each semester.
In addition to being a full-time student, Ackley is active in multiple student organizations, has a study abroad trip to Israel planned for the summer, and even owns her own small business (which is expanding to a second location). When asked how she finds time for everything Ackley replied, “One step at a time I try, and I try to break down these big tasks and make them into smaller little plates to handle.”
All of Ackley’s hard work is being recognized. In late April, she received the Outstanding Student of the Year Award from the Wisconsin Indian Education Association. She has also accepted a job offer as a staff accountant at a regional accounting firm. Dr. Thomas Gibson, Chancellor at UWSP, commented on Ackely’s achievement, “Students like Madison, enrich our campus community. She serves as a model of academic excellence and to be graduating at 18 years old is such a significant milestone in and of itself.”