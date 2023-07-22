ARBOR VITAE, Wis. (WJFW) - You may have noticed a lot more motorcycles on the roads across the Northwoods on Saturday. Its probably because the "Ride For Peanuts" was in action.
This event is hosted by the American Legion Riders District 11. They help collect donations to help purchase peanuts for Camp American Legion in Lake Tomahawk.
A place where Wisconsin veterans, military and their families come to heal. The donations allows veterans to feed chipmunks that live around the campground.
"It makes me feel good, it makes us all feel good we are all legion riders so we are all veterans, I'm a Vietnam veteran and it makes us feel good to do something like this," said Jim Sprague the president of the American Legion Riders District 11.
The event averages about 100 to 140 people each year. Throughout the day riders made 6 different stops, visiting places like Saint Germain, Eagle River and Lake Tomahawk.
"We always have a stop at the camp so the people that ride if they want to get out and walk around the camp and find out what its all about," said Jim. The camp is for Wisconsin veterans you don't have to belong in the legion you have to be a Wisconsin veteran and you go over there and you can stay for a week for free," he added.
