ARBOR VITAE, Wisc. (WJFW)- Today was the 14th annual "Let's Tee Off Against Breast Cancer" event sponsored by the Trout Lake Ladies Golf League. This event helps raise money for fun tote bags filled with gifts for first year breast cancer patients. The tote bags provide financial, emotional, and educational support services to breast cancer patients in the Northwoods. Including, cards, blankets, heating pads, and most importantly, a $100 Kwik Trip gift card. This event is put on every year by Chairmen Karen Lewis. Before they headed to the greens, they had a "salute the cancer survivors" ceremony where they congratulated and recognized the survivors of cancer of any kind.
Karen explained where the tote bags are sent off to, and why donations are important.
"We give totes to James Beck in Rhinelander and Marshfield clinic in Minocqua it goes to first time breast cancer patients in the Northwoods", said Lewis. "All the money stays local which is very important to a lot of our sponsors they want the money to stay here."
This event has gotten great feedback from the community and the patients diagnosed with Breast Cancer.
“The surveys we get back from ladies, we’ve given out over 450 totes, we've gotten out over 200 surveys saying how much they love these totes."
If you want to find more information or donate, go to https://www.howardyoungfoundation.org/ where you can find a link to the breast cancer events.