CONOVER, Wis. (WJFW) - On Saturday, Conover once again hosted the annual Ride with Leinie event. The Bike Ride helps support the Great Headwaters Trails goal of providing recreational trails to Vilas County.
The Great Headwaters Trails has one vision, connecting every town in Eastern Vilas county by trails by the end of the decade. Laura Van Valkenberg says events like the annual Ride with Leinie help provide the funds to support this goal.
“It takes a lot of money to build a bike trail," said Laura Van Valkenberg. "It takes a lot of effort and having events like this one, raises awareness so people know what we are trying to do, but then also helps raise funds that are so important for getting these projects accomplished," she added.
Dick Leinenkugel has been part of this event since the beginning. He says that this project would have a big impact on the community.
“Well it’s an economic boost to the area," said Dick Leinenkugel. "The silent sports bring a lot of people up here and they want to enjoy what we experience every day as residents of Vilas county," said Dick.
Van Valkenberg says Leinenkugel's partnership makes this project all the more special.
“It’s just really a unique thing to have these people that are from that legendary brewery a Wisconsin tradition, a very historic brewery in Wisconsin, and they’re here to help us raise funds for bike trails," said Van Valkenberg.