Weather Alert

...A WINTRY MIX OF PRECIPITATION TO BRING SLIPPERY AND ICY ROADS TO AREAS NORTH AND WEST OF THE FOX VALLEY TONIGHT... For far north-central Wisconsin, precipitation will mainly be snow and possibly chance for some freezing drizzle after the snow Tuesday morning. One to two inches of heavy, wet snow will be possible north of Merrill to Antigo to Pembine. For central to far northeastern Wisconsin, precipitation will consist of a mix of snow, freezing rain, and freezing drizzle. The highest probability of icing will occur from Wausau to Keshena to Wausaukee where up to 0.05 inches of ice is possible. Temperatures will be gradually rising tonight. Even though air temperatures may rise above freezing, surface temperatures may still be cold enough to cause liquid precipitation to freeze on contact with the pavement overnight. The heaviest precipitation will occur this evening. Road conditions are expected to deteriorate as the mixed precipitation sweeps across the area. Anyone with travel plans should be prepared for slippery or icy road conditions and allow for extra time to reach your destination.