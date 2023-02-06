ST. GERMAIN (WJFW) - $100,000 was raised during this year's Hiller's Radar Run in St. Germain. 25 women helped raise the money that benefited three different charities.
The Pink Ribbon Riders and the Hiller's Radar Run helped put together to create "The Breast Race of your Life" after the event on West Bay had to be canceled.
Pink Ribbon Riders is a 501C3 organization that has a patient assistance program to help men and women battling breast cancer in the form of a $500 gift card.
The St. Germain Fire and Rescue and the Plum Lake Ambulance also received donations.
In a Facebook post, the event organizers want to thank the bikini racers, volunteers, sponsors and spectators.
