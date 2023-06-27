A 10-year-old racer from Langlade County took away two first place finishes at the Crandon Brush Run this weekend, and with that, a $500 purse which he immediately donated.
Race Visser (yes, his first name is Race) lives in Summit Lake, Wisconsin south of Elcho. He raced in the short Course Karts class.
After winning, he took to the big screen and announced he was donating his winning to his favorite rider Kyle Leduc who's currently battling cancer.
“He is my favorite Pro 4 racer and I want to do everything I can for his cancer,” said Race.
When asked if there was something he wanted to say to Kyle who might be watching the interview which was livestreamed, Race said “I just want to say ‘Kyle Leduc strong.’”
Race's parents are proud of him, and his uncle wrote to us saying Race shows what heart is on and off the track.
To learn more about Kyle Leduc's battle with cancer go to the Team Leduc Racing Facebook page by scrolling up and clicking on the link to the left.