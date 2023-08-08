RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - The Rhinelander Hodags football team will sport new-look helmets this upcoming season.
Head coach Aaron Kraemer said that after a struggling and injury-plagued season last year, the new look which pays homage to former Hodag and NFL hall of famer Mike Webster, can help breathe fresh life into the team.
"Obviously, if we can pay a little bit of respect to one of our greatest player in our history and obviously one of the greatest players in NFL history, we want to do that"
Kraemer also emphasized the importance that the line of scrimmage will play in this upcoming season, noting that the offensive and defensive lines will dictate much of what the team is able to achieve.
Yeah any of that stuff breeds excitement. Any new things to the program are always going to bring a little extra flare for the team and a little bit of extra, you know, like I said, excitement for what we're doing.
The Hodags will begin their season at Tomahawk on August 18th.