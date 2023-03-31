STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WJFW) - We're 90 days away from the start of the US Senior Open which will likely draw thousands of golf fans to central Wisconsin.
NBC's Golf Channel will be broadcasting the spectacle on national television and the people covering the tournament are already preparing.
In his trip to the home of the 2023 US Senior Open, golf broadcaster Mark Rolfing took in the sights and sounds of SentryWorld before he takes his seat in the lookout tower this summer.
“Stricker for birdie at seventeen, give it to him," said Golf Channel announcer Mark Rolfing who will call the US Senior Open. He says it's the largest event that Stevens Point has ever seen.
“This is going to be the biggest sporting event ever in Central Wisconsin. There’s no doubt in my mind and I think the great thing about it is going to be just how excited the people are to see this level of golf," said Rolfing.
As for SentryWorld’s course itself, he believes it will play tough.
“I think its going to be a really good test, driving length is not going to be as important as driving accuracy," said Rolfing.
And although the course isn’t quite ready for play, Rolfing says his visit earlier this week was perfect timing.
“I wanted to look at corridors as much as anything. Sometimes we get so caught up in taking a look at the actual hole itself that I tend to loose track of what the overall experience is like and its almost better for me to first look at it when there’s snow on the ground because I can’t see pin placement, there aren’t any, I can’t see where the tees are,' said Rolfing.
By scouting out the landscape, he can see doglegs, bunkers, and the length of each hole…
All to better prepare himself for when he’s in the broadcast tower this June.
“I’m really seeing some, tremendous balance in the holes and people have asked me over the last 12 hours what my favorite holes out there and I’ve changed my mind every time, so that’s good," said Rolfing.
Wintery weather may seem imminent, but the spring thaw isn’t far off.
“It was a perfect time for me to come and once the grass starts growing and the flowers come out at 16 then I’ll be back," said Rolfing.
