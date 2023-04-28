STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WJFW) - Down in Stevens Point, the snow is melted, grass is starting to melt, and trees are budding at SentryWorld Golf Course in Stevens Point. A perfect day for an entourage of NBC, USGA, and tournament staff going through a course walkthrough. The group is planning logistics for their broadcast before fans flood the gates this June.
What might seem like a quiet spring day out here at Sentry World Golf Course is actually quite a busy one for the folks with the USGA and NBC’s Golf Channel who are out surveying the course ahead of their broadcast this June.
“When you’re watching golf at home, it seems like a very calm and just relaxing day to view, just a nice leisurely view around the golf course, but you have to remember there are multiple golf balls out there being hit at once and organizing how you cover that with multiple cameras, covering multiple golf shots at once and making decisions what to show when, it’s a lot more difficult than most people at home realize," said Joe Martin who will be directing the broadcast for NBC Sports.
“Just trying to get a better understanding for how they’re going to produce the 2023 US Senior Open championship. So we’re looking at sightlines and where they’re going to look to put cameras and camera towers and those types of things and we have got to make sure that they don’t overlap with where we’re considering hospitality areas or grandstands for spectators and such," said U.S.G.A. senior director of championships Ben Kimball.
“We’ll go through this process, and honestly it started months ago when we found out we were doing this show and it’ll go up until Wednesday night before we go to bed and get ready to go on the air Thursday, and throughout the whole weekend as storylines develop," said NBC sports producer Chris Maguire.
It won’t be long before the flowers are out on the 16th hole, and soon after that play will be underway for the U.S. Senior Open - all under the perfect spectacle of an NBC broadcast, the home of the action starting on June 29th.
Submit story ideas to “mweaver@wjfw.com”