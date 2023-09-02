MKLPA Holds Annual Fundraiser at Torpy Park

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS MONDAY... A combination of the ongoing drought, record to near-record hot temperatures, relative humidity values near 30% and southerly winds sustained at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts to 20 mph will bring elevated fire weather conditions to portions of central, northern and eastern Wisconsin Monday. Under these conditions, fires may start and spread easily. Please exercise caution with any fires and continue to monitor the forecast and visit the Wisconsin DNR website.