MKLPA Holds Annual Fundraiser at Torpy Park

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - The Minocqua Kawaguesaga Lakes Protection Association held their annual pig roast fundraiser at Torpy Park this weekend. The event helps support the group's mission of protecting area lakes and their surroundings by enhancing water quality.
“We do it as a fundraiser," said Murwin. "We have a wonderful aquatic plant management program where we control Eurasian water milfoil and we also have a program of safety.”
The event featured Food and drinks, Live Music, and a silent auction. Murwin says that the Pig Roast is a way for people to see the impact the organization has on the community.
“I think they will take away that they will see that this association is really helping the community and the town of Minocqua has been very very generous to us," said Murwin.
To learn more about he Minocqua Kawaguesaga Lakes Protection Association you can visit their website at minocquakawaga.org