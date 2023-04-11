MERRILL, Wis. (WJFW) - When tragedy struck two officers in Western Wisconsin over the weekend.. the news hit the entire country. Officers Emily Breidenbach and Hunter Scheel were tragically shot and killed during a traffic stop Saturday afternoon in Cameron, Wisconsin.
The tragedy hit close to home for the Merrill community. Officer Breidenbach graduated from Merrill High School in 2009 after transferring in during her junior year. Superintendent Shannon Murray, who was the Principal at the time, was at a loss for words.
"Its just a tragedy. Then, of course when you discover that it was a former Merrill student, that elevates that for you," said Murray.
Breidenbach was a member of the girls basketball team for the Blue Jays. Superintendent Murray says that while many of Emily's teacher's have since retired or moved on, her legacy was not forgotten.
"The folks that knew her, know her, there's still a few of us old timers around, are just really proud of her, proud of the path that she took, proud of the impact that she made, both in Stoughton and then later in Chetek," said Murray.
Murray commented on this video of Breidenbach dancing with young ones at a summer event not long ago. It's been circulating around local pages on social media. Murray says that this is the way he will remember the officer and her impact.
