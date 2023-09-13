MERRILL, Wisc. (WJFW) - The Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) Foundation had chosen the Merrill Fire Department to receive the 2023 Rewarding Responders Grant. The $2,000 grant will be spent on a life-saving Automated External Defibrillator (AED) for one of the department’s command vehicles.
Having an AED device ensures patient survival before an ambulance arrives. The fire department’s command vehicles are constantly out on the road, ready to respond to any emergency in the community.
“It is our honor to support the brave men and women making our communities safer places for everyone over the past 10 years,” said Beth Straka, president of the WPS Foundation. “This program’s true reward lies in what doesn’t happen, the lives that remain unchanged, the moments we never have to remember — because our first responders had the lifesaving tools needed to make a difference.”
Each year, the WPS foundation awards $75,000 to local public safety response agencies. The maximum grant amount awarded is $2,000 per project and must be used within two years.