MERRILL, Wis. (WJFW) - Before becoming one of the most prominent voices in the early days of American news radio, the late Hans Von Kaltenborn grew up in Merrill. Today, first street in Merrill was dedicated in his honor. At the unveiling, local historian Tom Burg spoke to Newswatch 12 about what the tribute means for Merrill.
"You might call him the Walter Cronkite of radio. Except, young people now don't know who Walter Cronkite was (laughs). But yes, that's the reason we're here honoring him. He's one of Merrill's most famous citizens."
And that praise wasn’t without merit. Burg later said that before and during WWII, it was Kaltenborn who rose to prominence relaying the news of the war and some of the major geopolitical events that surrounded it.
"He became an NBC news commentator. He became the voice of WWII on the radio, telling everybody what was happening in the war. Before the war, he had traveled Europe interviewing people like Hitler. And Franco in the Spanish civil war. He was quite an accomplished newsman."
And it wasn’t handed to him. Kaltenborn worked in his father’s store as a teenager. The family lived at the corner of First and Scott streets. But he ascended in the broadcast world only after graduating Harvard and working at the Brooklyn Daily Eagle.
“When he came here when he was 13 years old, his father bought a paint store. And they lived on this corner which was eventually raised to put up Jenny Towers.”
Burg said the tribute is a nice reminder that anyone, even a kid from a small town in northern Wisconsin, can aspire to great things in this life.
“Well he’s long gone. But that’s a good thing that we keep reminding people that anybody be a young man coming here in his teens and work in his father’s store and go on to great things in the world.”