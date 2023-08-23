CRANDON, Wis. (WJFW) - A Kansasville man accused of assaulting a DNR Warden made his initial appearance in court this afternoon. Mark Szczerba faces eight charges related to a traffic stop incident last July.
CBS channel 5 in Green Bay initially reported that Szczerba was driving his UTV near Crandon airport and passed a DNR Warden in the midst of a traffic stop with another UTV. Szczerba reportedly intervened the traffic stop and attacked the DNR Warden. The warden then used his gun to shoot Szczerba. Both men were brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The most significant of the charges Szczerba faces is one count of attempted fist degree intentional homicide, a class A felony that carries a sentence of up to 60 years in prison.
Class H felony charges include two counts of battery to an officer, strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment and attempting to disarm an officer. All are class H felonies that each carry sentences of up to six years. Szczerba also faces two misdemeanors of resisting an officer, each carries a sentence of up to 18 months in jail.
If convicted, Szczerba could face up to 92 and a half years behind bars.
His preliminary hearing is set for for December 13th. His signature bond is set at 10-thousand-dollars.