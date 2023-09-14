WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW) – Each month, the Marathon County Public Library (MCPL) offers story times for children and their parents at many of its locations.
These interactive story times are intended to introduce children to literature and reading through storytelling, songs, games, puppets and fingerplays. Some even include extra activities and craft making.
MCPL has numerous recurring story times scheduled throughout October at most of its locations, allowing families across the county to easily attend no matter where they live. The following story times will be held at the locations listed below:
Wausau (300 N. First St., Wausau)
Bouncing Babies Story Time
Babies and their caregivers are invited to the library for 20 minutes of lap-sit story time! We will share nursery rhymes, songs, and board books. A laid-back play time will be offered after for parents and caregivers (and babies!) to socialize. Best for children ages 1 and under.
- Tues., October 3, 10:00–10:30 a.m.
- Tues., October 10, 10:00–10:30 a.m.
- Tues., October 17, 10:00–10:30 a.m.
- Tues., October 24, 10:00–10:30 a.m.
- Tues., October 31, 10:00–10:30 a.m.
Family Story Time
Bring your entire family to story time! Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities.
- Thurs., October 5, 10:00–10:30 a.m.
- Thurs., October 12, 10:00–10:30 a.m.
- Thurs., October 19, 10:00–10:30 a.m.
- Thurs., October 26, 10:00–10:30 a.m.
Staff from Children's Wisconsin will read a story, share music and lead children through a craft project. They'll also be available to speak with parents and caregivers about parenting and developmental questions, and recommend community services that the adults might not know about!
- Weds., October 4, 9:30–10:30 a.m.
- Weds., October 11, 9:30–10:30 a.m.
- Weds., October 18, 9:30–10:30 a.m.
- Weds., October 25, 9:30–10:30 a.m.
Pumpkin Party Story Time
Join us for pumpkin crafts at this special family story time! Participants can even decorate a paper pumpkin for our library pumpkin patch! This special story time is best for preschoolers and their families. For more info, call 715-261-7220.
- Thurs., October 5, 10:00–10:45 a.m.
- Sat., October 7, 10:00–10:45 a.m.
Tales for Tots
Little movers and caregivers, join us for a fun and interactive story time geared for toddlers! We will read interactive stories, sing songs together, and have a lot of fun in this 20-30 minute story time. This program is designed to help children learn about shapes, numbers, colors, rhyming and more in a unique and fun way!
- Mon., October 2, 10:00–10:30 a.m.
- Mon., October 9, 10:00–10:30 a.m.
- Mon., October 16, 10:00–10:30 a.m.
- Mon., October 23, 10:00–10:30 a.m.
- Mon., October 30, 10:00–10:30 a.m.
Athens Branch (221 Caroline St., Athens)
Bring your entire family to story time! Children of all ages and their parents or caregivers are invited to join us in Athens for this 30-minute program. We will read books, sing songs, and offer other literature-based activities.
- Mon., October 2, 10:30–11:00 a.m.
- Mon., October 9, 10:30–11:00 a.m.
- Mon., October 16, 10:30–11:00 a.m.
- Mon., October 23, 10:30–11:00 a.m.
- Mon., October 30, 10:30–11:00 a.m.
Edgar Branch (224 S. Third Ave., Edgar)
Children of all ages and their parents and caregivers are invited to join us on the first and third Tuesday of the month at our Edgar Branch for Family Story Time! Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities in this 30-minute program.
- Tues., October 3, 11:00–11:30 a.m.
- Tues., October 17, 11:00–11:30 a.m.
Hatley Branch (435 Curtis Ave., Hatley)
Bring your entire family to story time! Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities.
- Tues., October 3, 10:30–11:00 a.m.
- Tues., October 17, 10:30–11:00 a.m.
- Tues., October 24, 10:30–11:00 a.m.
- Tues., October 21, 10:30–11:00 a.m.
Fire Safety Story Time
Children and their parents are invited to a special story time when we’ll be joined by volunteers from the Hatley Area Fire & Ambulance District! This story time will include our usual mix of books, songs activities, but with a special theme devoted to fire safety. For more info, call 715-466-3537.
- Tues., October 10, 10:30–11:45 a.m.
Marathon City Branch (515 Washington St., Marathon City)
Family Story Time
Children of all ages and their parents/caregivers are invited to join us in Marathon City for story time each Thursday! We will read books, sing songs, and more during our 30-45 minutes together.
- Thurs., October 5, 10:30–11:00 a.m.
- Thurs., October 12, 10:30–11:00 a.m.
- Thurs., October 19, 10:30–11:00 a.m.
- Thurs., October 26, 10:30–11:00 a.m.
Mosinee Branch (123 Main St., Mosinee)
Family Story Time
Bring your entire family to story time! Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities.
- Tues., October 3, 2:00–2:30 p.m.
Rothschild Branch (211 Grand Ave., Rothschild)
Bring your entire family to story time! Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities.
- Tues., October 3, 10:30–11:00 a.m.
- Tues., October 17, 10:30–11:00 a.m.
Rain or Shine Story Time with Justin Loew
Join the Marathon County Public Library (MCPL) and News Channel 9's Justin Loew for a special, weather-themed story time! We will start with weather-themed stories, followed by hands-on activities and science experiments! For more info, call 715-359-6208.
- Tues., October 3, 10:30–11:30 a.m.
Stratford Branch(213201 Scholar St., Stratford)
Bring your entire family to story time! Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities.
- Weds., October 4, 10:30–11:00 a.m.
- Weds., October 11, 10:30–11:00 a.m.
- Weds., October 18, 10:30–11:00 a.m.
- Weds., October 25, 10:30–11:00 a.m.
All story times are free and open to the public, with no registration required. For more information, call your local library location or visit https://www.mcpl.us/services/childrens/story–times.