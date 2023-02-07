Position: Master Control Operator, Full Time
Hours:
• Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday Mornings
• Weekday hours may flex if different shift coverage is needed.
Responsibilities:
• Check and maintain the playlist and video log for channels 12.1 WJFW and 12.2 Cozi Tv, and 12.3 Antenna TV.
• Prepare programming and commercials for air
• Insure that programs and commercials air properly for channels 12.1 through 12.6
• Trim recorded events and commercials.
• Assist News Production as needed
Qualifications:
• Good communicator.
• Able to create good working relationships.
• Able to operate independently.
• Reliable transportation.
• Must be flexible when encountering something unexpected.
• Able to work different shift times to help cover as needed
• Have a desire to learn and grow.
Rate of Pay: Competitive Wage
Contact:
To apply send resume and cover letter to Martin Mangerson at mmangerson@wjfw.com