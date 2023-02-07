Position: Master Control Operator, Full Time

Hours:

• Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday Mornings

• Weekday hours may flex if different shift coverage is needed.

Responsibilities:

• Check and maintain the playlist and video log for channels 12.1 WJFW and 12.2 Cozi Tv, and 12.3 Antenna TV.

• Prepare programming and commercials for air

• Insure that programs and commercials air properly for channels 12.1 through 12.6

• Trim recorded events and commercials.

• Assist News Production as needed

Qualifications:

• Good communicator.

• Able to create good working relationships.

• Able to operate independently.

• Reliable transportation.

• Must be flexible when encountering something unexpected.

• Able to work different shift times to help cover as needed

• Have a desire to learn and grow.

Rate of Pay: Competitive Wage

Contact:

To apply send resume and cover letter to Martin Mangerson at mmangerson@wjfw.com