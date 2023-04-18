Job Title: Full Time Traffic Coordinator
Duties: The Traffic Department is responsible for creating daily programming schedules, insuring the correct ads run over the air, order entry, programming and assisting the account executives.
Qualifications: Must be able to multitask, have an eye for detail and be able to work independently in a fast paced environment. Good computer skills are a must and experience with Wide Orbit would be considered a plus. All training is provided.
Pay Rate: $17.50 per hour to start
Hours: Monday - Friday 8am - 5pm
This is a full time position with benefits. Health insurance, 401k, and paid time off. WJFW is an equal opportunity employer. Women and minorities are encouraged to send applications.
Contact: To apply send resume and cover letter to: levans@wjfw.com or APPLY NOW