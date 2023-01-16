Company and Location: Looking for an exciting career in TV News? For more than fifty years, WJFW Channel 12 has provided unmatched service to viewers and advertisers in the Northwoods. Living and working in this beautiful part of Wisconsin creates stories that need telling, and Newswatch 12 finds them and tells them because we live and work here, too.
We are looking for a motivated, hardworking Technical Director to join our team! This position will report directly to the station's Creative Services Director and offers a rare opportunity for someone equipped with technical skills.
Technical Director Role Summary: This role is vital to the streamlined flow of our news production team. We are seeking a Technical Director with experience in video editing, directing, running audio an audio board, and operating cameras for newscasts.
Qualifications: We want an enthusiastic, reliable, quick learner to join our crew. We need a candidate with excellent computer skills and the ability to thrive in a team environment. Professional experience as a technical director is preferred, but not required as we are more than willing to train a promising candidate. This role requires the candidate to have reliable transportation and a willingness to work nights and weekends.
Pay and Benefits: The Technical Director role is a full time, hourly role and we offer competitive pay based on experience. The role also includes excellent health insurance coverage, paid time off and many other benefits as well. WJFW is an equal opportunity employer. Women and minorities are encouraged to send applications.
Interested candidates can send a cover letter and resume to Walter Terry at wterry@wjfw.com or APPLY NOW. If you are seeking a rewarding job with plenty of opportunities to learn and grow, we look forward to hearing from you!