Marisa is a media and communications expert with more than 20 years of experience in the broadcast journalism industry. She recently wrapped up 10 years on-air as a sports anchor and reporter in cities including Green Bay, Cleveland, and Orlando. Marisa started her broadcasting career at WJFW in Rhinelander and liked it so much she returned for a second stint. She worked as a sports anchor, morning anchor and assistant news director over her six years at Newswatch 12. The Northwoods will always hold a special place in her heart.
During her award-winning career, some of her favorite moments include a one-on-one interview with LeBron James, covering Brett Favre’s Pro Football Hall of Fame induction and racing a stock car around Daytona International Speedway.
The news consultant has intimate knowledge of the demands of a newsroom and the proven expertise to help transform and guide on-air talent to the next level. She’s thrilled to have an opportunity to mentor the incredible reporters and anchors at Newswatch 12.
Marisa now lives in Central Florida with her hilarious husband and joyful son. She’s the Director of Marketing and Communications for the United States Professional Tennis Association. In her off time, Marisa can be found at sporting events (she’s been to 16 MLB ballparks), concerts & comedy shows and feels most at home at the beach.