Jake Force started at Newswatch 12 as a general assignment reporter in mid July of 2023. Before receiving his Master's in Journalism from Boston University in January of 2023, he studied communication at Curry College in Milton, Mass. Jake hails from Portsmouth, Rhode Island - just 15 minutes from historic Newport, where he enjoyed working as a marina dockhand for the last five summers. Living an hour from Boston, he grew up a diehard fan of the Boston Bruins, Red Sox, Celtics and New England Patriots. From living in Florida before moving to Rhode Island, Jake also became an avid Florida Gators football fan. Through those teams and sports, he carved out a passion for sports and the sports media. He was a hockey player for four years in high school. In his free time, you can find Jake going to sporting events and concerts, going to the beach and swimming in the ocean (or lake), watching sports or his favorite shows and movies, searching for the best restaurants in town, as well as shopping for and listening to vinyl records. If you see Jake around town, feel free to say hello! He loves talking to people and getting to know the community better.