Jadelle joined the Newswatch 12 team in September 2023 as a digital media producer and weekly show host. Her passion lies at the intersection of journalism, psychology, and market research.
She had previously worked as a social media coordinator for Celeb Magazine where she handled accounts of clients from various networks, including TLC and Bravo.
Jadelle studied broadcast journalism at Point Park University, as well as psychology at Carlow University where she earned a Bachelor’s degree on a full scholarship.
In her spare time, she likes to get involved with Bridges From Kuwait (a cat rescue nonprofit) and spend time with her rescue kitty, Spella. She also enjoys watching basketball and decorating for different seasons, especially halloween.