Drew joined WJFW in August of 2023. Drew grew up in Stoneham, Massachusetts before earning his Bachelors Degree from Bryant University in Rhode Island. Naturally, Drew is a lifelong Boston sports fan.
Drew joins NewsWatch 12 as our newest Sports Anchor/Reporter. He previously worked as a Sports Reporter in Alpena Michigan and a Sports Intern at WPRI in Rhode Island.
In his off time, Drew can be found watching sports on television, hitting the golf course and spending time with friends and family. Please share your story ideas with drew by contacting him at dcelli@wjfw.com