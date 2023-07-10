Born and raised in Merrill, Cade joined WJFW in July 2022 taking the position of morning show director. After learning the ins and outs of newscast production he looked to take on a new challenge, motorsports reporting. Combining his love of media production and long time fascination with motorsports he created the weekly segment “Racewatch 12”.
In his off hours he enjoys working on his own personal productions, taking road trips and heading off to the races. In the future he aspires to work directly at the track as a live correspondent.