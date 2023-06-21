I am originally from Grayslake, Illinois graduating from Warren Township High school in 2019. I then attended North Dakota State University in Fargo graduating in May of 2023 with a Bachelor of science in Journalism and a minor in Business. I then started at Newswatch 12 in June of 2023.
I spent multiple summers here in the north woods living in Minocqua with my Grandma while working as a zip line guide at Northwoods Zipline. I love the atmosphere here and all the north woods has to offer.
When I am not working I love to spend my free time outside or in the gym working out. I love to golf, water ski, and play hockey. Some fun facts about me are that I know how to solve a rubiks cube and can juggle.
I love to meet new people and get involved with the community, if you have any story ideas or just want to chat you can email me at akurisu@wjfw.com or send me an Instagram DM to austin_kurisu