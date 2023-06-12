LAKE TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW) - A project that’s been in the works for 10 years is finally open to the public. The Lake Tomahawk trail recently opened to silent sport traffic. After being a point of discussion all those years, the town finally rallied around getting this project started over the last year.
In fact, almost $50,000 were raised to get this trail open in time for tourist season.
“This is a very important link," said town chairman George DeMet who also serves as vice president of the Oneida County Biking and Walking Trails Council.
An improved trail now open in Lake Tomahawk will connect users to downtown.
“For ten years now, we’ve been trying to get his completed and now it’s done and I’m really happy and everybody in town is very appreciative of it," said DeMet.
The Link the Lake project will bring silent sport enthusiasts to an already existing system of trails.
“The motorized traffic already has their trail system. We did not have one that was dedicated strictly to biking and hiking, so we took the opportunity to do it," said DeMet.
The 1.7-mile strip stretches from Indian Mounds Campground to downtown.
“It’s a really great way to come into town and visit businesses, stop at the ice cream shop, go and have dinner out, whatever you want to do, it makes it a lot easier to commute between the campground and downtown Lake Tomahawk," said DeMet.
With silent sports being a large driver of the economy, this addition will hopefully bring people outside as well.
“Biking has always been a major contributor to the tourism industry, and this is an important step to promoting healthy living in all of Oneida County," said DeMet.
