RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - The Wisconsin Realtors Association released a report last week stating that housing sales continue to decline across Wisconsin while prices continue to climb.
“You get frustrated time and time again where you bid on a home and don’t get it," said Dave Clark, a professor emeritus of economics at Marquette and consultant to the Wisconsin Realtors Association. "Those years tend to translate into lost wealth opportunities later in life.”
Clark has been a consultant for Realtors Association for 21 years. One factor contributing to inventory problems, Clark says, is that even downsizing after selling a home has become difficult.
“If you were to sell an existing home and move to a either a smaller, single family detached or a condo. If you’re doing some financing on that, you’re going to pay a much higher mortgage rate. So that’s keeping a lot of potential sellers on the sidelines.”
Clark said another problem, especially here in the Northwoods, is that the market and inventory continue to heavily favor high end buyers, especially those looking for summer and vacation homes. Clark noted that all price ranges of less than $500,000 dollars are well below the 6 month supply threshold that is considered a balanced market.
“$350,000 to $499,000, we’ve got 3.8 months of supply. Anything under $350,000, we are under 3 months of supply. So, those are strong sellers markets. And unfortunately, on the new construction side, it’s difficult to be able to profitably build housing at those lower price points.”
As for the future, Clark says that as the baby boomers age out of the market, that younger homebuyers will have less trouble finding their dream homes.
“The baby boomers get, you know, into their upper 70s and lower 80s, those health related issues will likely become more prominent and that likely will lead to some increase in the supply of housing."
Clark also said that among the list of factors are parents who see the trouble their kids are having and decide not to sell their home but rather leave it to their children as an asset.