JOB DUTIES:
Sets-up and operates a variety of weld metal.
Inspects parts to ensure quality of work.
Maintains close tolerances.
Ensures safety of the plant by following safety procedures and protocols.
Contributes to overall cleanliness by maintaining your workstations.
Transports materials as needed.
Reads and interprets blueprints.
QUALIFICATIONS:
High School Diploma or a GED preferred.
Prior welding experience preferred.
Must be at least 18 years of age.
Must be able to lift 50lbs independently, safely, and repetitively.
Work Site County/ies: Lincoln
RATE OF PAY: $18.00 Per Hour to $20.00 Per Hour
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 to 50 Hours Per Week
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500