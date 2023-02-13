JOB DUTIES: Operate or control an entire process or system of machines, often through the use of control boards, to transfer or treat water or wastewater.
• Add chemicals such as ammonia, chlorine, or lime to disinfect and deodorize water and other liquids.
• Clean and maintain tanks, filter beds, and other work areas using hand tools and power tools.
• Collect and test water and sewage samples, using test equipment and color analysis standards.
• Inspect equipment or monitor operating conditions, meters, and gauges to determine load requirements and detect malfunctions.
• Maintain, repair, and lubricate equipment, using hand tools and power tools.
• Operate and adjust controls on equipment to purify and clarify water, process or dispose of sewage, and generate power.
• Record operational data, personnel attendance, or meter and gauge readings on specified forms.
QUALIFICATIONS: High School Diploma/GED Equivalent Required. Class B - Commercial Motor Vehicle Desired. N - Tank Vehicles Required. Weekend and holiday work is required on a rotating basis as well as emergencies. A CDL is required or the ability to obtain one within 6 months. DNR certification in lab, wastewater, groundwater, and distribution is required for the Plant Manager position. The Lakeland Sanitary District #1 will offer on the job training if other certifications are needed.
Work Site County/ies: Oneida
RATE OF PAY: $20.00 Per Hour
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week Minimum
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500