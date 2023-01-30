JOB DUTIES: This position is responsible for the implementation of the Municipal and Industrial Wastewater Program in the Northern Region to ensure these activities protect public health, welfare, and the environment through compliance with state and federal regulations. Primary responsibility is for using engineering knowledge to enforce state water pollution control laws; respond to complaints and emergencies related to permitted facilities; prepare wastewater discharge permits; and inspect and provide compliance assistance to municipalities and industries in the management of their wastewater collection and treatment facilities. Regulated wastewater facilities include major and minor municipal, as well as complex industrial systems, works in close cooperation with other Regional/District and Water Quality Bureau wastewater engineers, wastewater specialists, attorneys, industry and facility representatives, consulting firms and the public as necessary. The goal of this position is to protect human and environmental health and welfare by determining substantial compliance as it relates to discharge of pollutants, maintaining surface water quality, fish and aquatic life, groundwater quality and achieve compliance with national and state water quality standards, reports to the Northern Region - Wastewater Field Supervisor. The position's primary geographic scope will be Northern Region. Routine travel within the assigned geographic area is expected along with occasional overnight travel for wastewater program assistance to other regions, meetings, and training.
QUALIFICATIONS: Class D - Regular (Auto, Light Truck, Moped) Required.
1) Registration as a Professional Engineer as determined by the Department of Safety and Professional Services per s. 443.04, Wis. Stats.
2) A specific record, issued by the professional engineering section of the Department of Safety and Professional Services, showing 4 years or more of experience in engineering work of a character satisfactory to the professional engineering section and satisfactory completion of the fundamentals of engineering exam.
3) Graduated from a recognized college or university with a bachelor's degree in a related engineering field such as electrical, mechanical, civil or environmental engineering.
4) Has equivalent professional training and practical experience so as to be deemed a professional engineer as defined in Department of Safety and Professional Services per s. 443.01, Wis. Stats. and deemed to be qualified to engage in professional engineering practice as determined by the Department of Safety and Professional Services per s. 443.03, or 443.04, or 443.05, Wis. Stats.
Work Site County/ies: Oneida
RATE OF PAY: $27.00 Per Hour to $41.78 Per Hour
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500