JOB DUTIES: Assembling and filling orders in accordance with specifications on customer orders. Loading orders into cart. Counting, identifying, and comparing data against orders. Set up and handling of product for shipping. Receiving incoming shoes and other product from factories. Stocking all warehouses and relocating finished product to improve efficiencies. Any other duties or responsibilities assigned by supervisor.
QUALIFICATIONS:
Excellent attendance
Excellent reading and counting abilities
Ability to work in a fast-paced environment
Effective communications skills
Ability to multi-tasker
Bea team-player
Have good focus
Ability to stand and walk up to 100% of day
Lift up to 50lbs
Work Site County/ies: Lincoln
RATE OF PAY: $17.99 Per Hour
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500