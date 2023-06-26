JOB DUTIES: Assembling and filling orders in accordance with specifications on customer orders. Loading orders into cart. Counting, identifying, and comparing data against orders. Set up and handling of product for shipping. Receiving incoming shoes and other product from factories. Stocking all warehouses and relocating finished product to improve efficiencies. Any other duties or responsibilities assigned by supervisor.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Excellent attendance

Excellent reading and counting abilities

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment

Effective communications skills

Ability to multi-tasker

Bea team-player

Have good focus

Ability to stand and walk up to 100% of day

Lift up to 50lbs

Work Site County/ies: Lincoln

RATE OF PAY: $17.99 Per Hour

HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week

CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE

51A N BROWN STREET

RHINELANDER, WI 54501

(715) 365-1500

